Champlain Cougars 17U hold off Adirondack Lightning
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Cougars jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, but had to hold on in the end for a 10-8 victory over the Adirondack Lightning in 17U summer baseball on Saturday.
Dom DeAngelo accounted for a double and single for the Cougars, while Braeden Calkins and Jordan Wells each added two singles.
Jimmy Wells chipped in with a triple, while Owen Ebersol, Baylon Cronkrite and Robert McIntyre contributed singles, with McIntyre’s hit driving in two runs.
Calkins, the third of four Champlain pitchers in the 9-inning contest, picked up the win and DeAngelo allowed one run over the final three innings to get the save.
Adam Lewis was the lone Lightning player to get two hits. Jarrett Mihill, Grant Bencze, Ryan Griffiths, Logan Martelle, Owen Hayes, Avery Zunger and Cooper Cuttaia each added a single.
Olcott and Cutting named scholarship winners
PLATTSBURGH — The IAABO #142 Boys Basketball Board & Southern Adirondack Girls Basketball Referees would like to announce the scholarship winners for the 2022-23 school year. Each scholarship is in the amount of $250. The recipient of the IAABO #142 Boys Basketball Scholarship is Brady Olcott from Moriah Central School. The recipient of the Southern Adirondack Girls Basketball Scholarship is Dakotah Cutting from Schroon Lake Central School. We wish them both the best of luck as they graduate and continue with their education.
Referees Needed
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Soccer Program is in need of referees for its upcoming summer season which runs from August 26th, 2023 to October 7th, 2023. General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children is desired. The pay is $22 to $24 per game. Referees will be hired to officiate games at the Pee Wee and Bantam levels. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one clinic.
Applicants must bring # 1 OR #2 to the Clinic
(If applicant is 17 yrs of age or under working papers are required)
Applicants must also have their Social Security Number
1. Driver’s license or School ID and Birth Certificate or Social Security Card.
2. Passport
CLINIC SCHEDULE
Tuesday August 8 1-330pm Old Court House 133 Margaret St
Wednesday August 9 1-330pm Old Court House 133 Margaret St
Tuesday August 15 1-330pm Old Court House 133 Margaret St
Wednesday August 16 6-830pm Old Court House 133 Margaret St
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
For further information and to register contact Nicholas Arnold at 565-4774 or by email Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
Adirondack Club planned hike
WESTPORT — On Saturday, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike on Coon Mountain Trails in Westport. This hike is two miles round trip with an elevation gain of 583 feet and is considered moderate. Trail follows an old road climbs stair step of stones and ends with fabulous views. Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by July 12.
Plattsburgh Parks and Rec planned hike
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is guiding a hike up Cobble Lookout on July 18 at 10AM. This is open to all ages, families are encouraged to join! Call to sign up at (518)562-6860.
Glenn Austin hole in one
Port Kent — Glenn Austin recorded his first career hole in one on July 9, 2023 at Harmony Gold Club.
Glenn swung his 4 hybrid, on the uphill 145 yard 6th hole, striking the ball perfectly, straight towards the flag! His playing partner, Jason Peryea said, “That might be in the hole!”
Sure enough, upon arriving at the green Glenn’s ball was in the hole. Congratulations to Glenn Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.