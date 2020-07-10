Sports Shorts: July 10, 2020

Paddle planned

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from the Public Boat launch in Lake Placid on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. 

The paddle will meander around Lake Placid and then return to the launch.

The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.

Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.

Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

Ace alert

PORT KENT — Ned Hoey scored a hole-in-one on the 125-yard, 3rd hole at Harmony Golf Club, using a 9-iron.

The ace was witnessed by Gerry (Shorty) Laundree and Larry (The Pirate) Myatt.

