TOP Paddlers planned kayak and hike
PLATTSBURGH — The TOP Paddlers program (must be age 18+ to attend) will meet at 10 a.m. on July 6 to kayak on Black Pond. After the paddle, we will walk around the trail. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
Parks & Recreation planned kayak
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will be participating in the 2023 Mayor’s cup on July 8. If you are interested in kayaking with us on Lake Champlain, please contact (518)562-6860. We will be meeting at 7:30 a.m.
Dannemora Fun Golf League, 1st Half Update
DANNEMORA — In the 1st place match, Steve Fuller and Mike Williford defeated Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowaloski. In the 3rd place match, Gary Frazier and Bill Liberty squeaked past Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut. In the 5th place match, Ed Liberty and Don Quinn edged Mike Dann and Tim Tedford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.