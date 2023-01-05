Sports Shorts Art

Algonquin Chapter planning winter hike

PLATTSBURGH — On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a Beginner Winter Hike/Snowshoe at Point au Roche State Park in Plattsburgh. The terrain is flat. Welcome Families and Children! Bring micro spikes and snowshoes. Snowshoes can be borrowed from the Nature Center (free of charge) at 19 Red Cloud Road at the Park.

TGIF Bowling Results

PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results of TGIF Bowling from Jan 6.

HS Bill Dutton 257/190/223/670 Dawn Chapple 199/159/164/522
HG Bill Dutton 257 Dawn Chapple 199
PHS Larry Cragle 192/238.141/571 Gary Long 167/178214/559
Dave Gregory 217/148/191/556 Wayne LaBarge 173/182/200/555
Audrey Peryea 1283.170/163/516
Barbara Cotter 184 Jim Layhee 180 Claude Lashway 206 Len Wood 183
Joe Phaneuf 181 Dennis Seymour 210 Jim Brunet 183

