Sports Shorts: Jan. 27, 2021

Rough Riders continue success
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club's Rough Riders Rifle Team placed third in the nation again during week 3 of the National Rifle League season.
They are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division.
The team was led this week by Peter Visconti and Paul Deslierres who both fired a 397 in prone, top scores in the Eastern Conference.
Both earned All-Star honors along with teammates Amy and Andrew Visconti.
The Junior Rough Riders shot their best match of the season taking a third place finish in the Northern Division a historical first for the young team.
The Juniors were led by Holly Visconti who fired a personal best 390 making her the top 4-P shooter this week in the Eastern Conference.
Holly along with teammates Owen Rankin 369 and Kaelyn Rentas 342 both earned a spot on the JR All-Star Team.
The club also has a junior team in the ADK Division they were led by Elliot Chapman 340 and Owen Poirier 302 who earned a spot on the ADK Jr All-Star Team.
The teams practice at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club for more information go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com. All equipment and coaching is provided at no cost.
