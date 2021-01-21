Sports Shorts: Jan. 21, 2021

Rough Riders rifle team 4th in nation
PLATTSBURGH — The Rough Riders Rifle Team completed the second week of the National Rifle League season this past week.
Going into Week 3, they are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division. They are also in fourth place over all in the country placing behind, Chico Cal, Sutter Cal and Albion PA.
The team is led by Peter Visconti who fired a 397 in prone during Week 2 of the season. He was named an All-star along with teammates, Paul Deslierres, Andrew Visconti and Amy Visconti.
The Junior Rough Riders came in fourth in the Northern Division and were led by Holly Visconti who fired a 389 in 4-P and Owen Ranking who shot a 357 in prone.
Plattsburgh State came in third in the Northern Division behind Burlington, Vt.
The Rough Riders and Jr. Rough Riders compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
For more information go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- A-Mi-Da-Sa 3-Baker Babes 1, Awesome 4 3-Spare No One 1, Ausable Chasm 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Easy Mark 4-Alley Gators 0, Lucky 4 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Bazzano's 4-Scared Splitless 0, Lawson's 4-Finney Sports 0.
High Scores- Joan Duquette 413-148, Homer Bushey 523-191, Betty Baker 446-156, Ann Laravia 452-161, Leonard Wood 532-192, Don Myers 570-203, Roger Webb 469-167, Dave Glenn 445-186, Lynne Glenn 423-161, Pat Atkinson 461-212, Mary Ann Rygaylo 374-127, Julie Preston 519-179, Marilyn Murphy 444-164, Dennis Seymour 550-201, Terry Merchant 530-180, Kitty Bechard 399-145, Leanne Valenze 412-149, Barbara Cotter 521-182, Mark Misner 526-191, Peggy Passino 427-156, Tammy Devins 449-153, Tom Welch 523-193, George Tallman, Sr. 512-189, Joe Phaneuf 547-214, Roger Desroches 460-155, Diana St. Clair 396-145, Dave Pellerin 516-185, Joyce Hinds 416-150, Chet Abare 431-145, Terry Hoy 542-191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.