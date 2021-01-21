Sports Shorts: Jan. 21, 2021

Registration open for 41st annual Doc Lopez Run for Health
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary is pleased to announce that registration is open for the Doc Lopez Run for Health, set for March 20-28, 2021.
“Now more than ever, focusing on our health and the health of our communities is of utmost importance. This year’s race is an opportunity to do just that and to support the health care heroes on the front lines,” said race director Susan Allott. “Runners are resilient and are showing their dedication to the sport by continuing to compete in virtual events across the country. By holding this event, we are showing our dedication to supporting Elizabethtown Community Hospital.”
Registration for the 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health is open at www.DocLopezRun.com. Participants may register for a 5K or half marathon and complete their race in the location of their choosing on any day during the race window. Those who register by March 20, 2021 receive a commemorative race t-shirt and winter hat, and a discount for the 2022 in-person event.
“This year’s race may look a little different,” said Laura Sells-Doyle, president of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary, “but the enthusiasm we have for contributing to the health and wellbeing of our community has not changed. We are so fortunate to have a dedicated group of runners and sponsors who feel the same and are committed to supporting this event during the pandemic.”
For race or sponsorship information, please email kgregoire@ech.org.
