PSU’s Nicole Unsworth Named NEWHL Player of the Week
SYRACUSE — Senior forward Nicole Unsworth of Plattsburgh State has been selected as the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 15, 2023, as announced Monday by the league office.
This marks Unsworth’s second career NEWHL Player of the Week accolade, as she previously earned the honor on Feb. 25, 2020.
Unsworth scored four goals in a 3-0-0 week for the Cardinals. She netted the game-tying goal at 16:16 of the third period against defending national champion and seventh-ranked Middlebury College on Tuesday, as the Cardinals eventually won, 2-1, in overtime. Unsworth then scored two power-play goals in a 4-3 victory over Oswego State on Friday before adding an insurance goal in Plattsburgh State’s 4-1 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
For the season, Unsworth is tied for fourth in the NEWHL in goals (10) and is tied for fifth in the league in points (18).
PSU’s Lilla Nease Earns Third NEWHL Goalie of the Week Honor of 2022-23
SYRACUSE — Senior Lilla Nease of Plattsburgh State has been selected as the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Goalie of the Week for the period ending Jan. 15, 2023, as announced Monday by the league office.
This marks Nease’s fourth career NEWHL Goalie of the Week accolade and her third of the season, as she previously earned the honor on Dec. 13, 2022, Nov. 29, 2022 and Nov. 23, 2021.
Nease fashioned a 1.64 goals against average and a .923 save percentage while making 60 saves in a 3-0-0 week for the Cardinals. She kicked off the week by turning aside 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over defending national champion and seventh-ranked Middlebury College on Tuesday. Nease then posted 17 saves in a 4-3 win over Oswego State on Friday before making 21 stops in a 4-1 victory over the Lakers on Saturday.
For the season, she ranks second in the NEWHL in goals-against average (1.15) and third in the league in save percentage (.933).
The Cardinals (14-2-0, 9-1-0 NEWHL), who are riding a six-game winning streak, next host SUNY Canton on Friday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Prior to the opening puck drop, the program will honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX in a pregame ceremony.
