Sports Shorts: Jan. 18, 2021

PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has publicized results from recent competition.

Scores can be found below.

High series- Larry Cragle 202/157/258/617, Audrey Peryea 177/181/201/569.

High game- Larry Cragle 259, Audrey Peryea 201.

Other high scores- Dennis Seymour 171/208/205/582, Wayne LaBarge 202/206/164/572, Vern Malark 179/211/225/571, Joe Phaneuf 166/194/202/562, Tom Welch 169/177/215/561, Ron Dumont 183, Len Wood 196, Homer Bushey 191, Rick Pavone 189/189, Jim Brunet 202, Vi Irwin 188, Roger Webb 186, Janis Hoy 190, Mark Misner 182/181, Tom Weightman 188.

