Sports Shorts: Jan. 14, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Team Awesome 4 (Leonard Wood, Don Myers, Roger Webb and Jim Brunet) won the first half of the season.
Points Taken- Spare No One 3-Lawson's 1, Baker Babes 3-Bazzano's 1, Alley Gators 2-Lucky 4 2, Finney Sports 4-Ausable Chasm 0, Scared Splitless 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Awesome 4 2-Barber's Lawn Care 2, Easy Mark 4-A-Mi-Da-Sa 0.
Final Team Standings of First Half- Awesome 4 35.5, Scared Splitless 34, Ausable Chasm 34, Finney Sports 33, Barber's Lawn Care 31, Alley Gators 29.5, A-Mi-Da-Sa 29, Bazzano's 26.5, Lawson's 26.5, Spare No One 26, Lucky 4 25.5, Easy Mark 25.5, Lucky Strikes 25, Baker Babes 20.
High Scores- Lynne Glenn 406-152, Nancy Mazurak 463-166, Ed Gebo 564-204, Terry Hoy 551-184, Tammy Devins 424-162, Tom Welch 482-171, George Tallman, Sr. 500-186, Roxie Deyo 446-152, Ann Laravia 462-161, Diane Kinne 463-169, Barbara Cotter 508-177, Mark Misner 506-170, Edie Reed 450-169, George Munson 563-206, Diane Dillon 414-156, Chrisann Sartwell 361-123, Pat Rock 501-204, Pat Atkinson 409-148, Mary Ann Rygaylo 370-126, Marilyn Murphy 387-136, Dennis Seymour 552-237, Clarence Lafountain 459-167, Diana St. Clair 446-161, Dave Pellerin 575-219, Leonard Wood 525-192, Roger Webb 436-151, Leona Marsha 461-189, Bonnie Jarvis 453-164, Joan Duquette 355-137, Kitty Bechard 416-148, Louis Carron 458-175.
