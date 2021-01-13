Sports Shorts: Jan. 14, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
High series- Claude Lashway 174/193/193/560, Sue Pavone 174/193/193/560.
High game- Larry Cragle 226, Audrey Peryea 197.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 226/188/138 552, Mark Misner 150/194/193/537, Audrey Peryea 197/168/171/536, Tom Lushia 162/05/168/535, Jim Russell 212, Don Myers 187, Tom Welch 192/196, Joe Phaneuf 182, Verm Mark 193/182, Wayne LaBarge 207, Alex Bechard 180, Dennis Seymour 185, Bob Ekmore 180, Ron Dumont 185, Homer Bushey 185.
Junior Rough Rider Rifle Team starts season
PLATTSBURGH — The Junior Rough Riders fired their first match of the National Rifle League season.
This year with 16 junior members shooting at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club, the club decided to field three teams.
They compete in the Northern and ADK Division.
The team was led by Holly Visconti who fired a 388 in 4-P. She placed first among all juniors in the Eastern Conference.
Holly along with teammates Colton Caron and Kaelyn Rentas earned a spot on the Northern Division Junior All-Star Team.
Elliot Chapman, Amelia Blatchley, Scooter Corthel and Elie Sample all earned spots on the ADK Division Jr All-Star Team.
The team competes on Thursday in separate groups at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m..
For more information, go to the club's website www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com or call Coach Visconti at 518-534-1730.
All equipment is provided by the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.