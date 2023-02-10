Au Sable Forks Fast Pitch Hall of Fame nominations
Au Sable Forks — The Au Sable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball Association Hall of Fame Committee is looking for nominations to be considered for possible induction to their Hall of Fame . This year’s induction ceremony will be held on July 7th as a preliminary event to the 61st Annual Tournament. Please submit email nominations by March 15th. For more information visit: tinyurl.com/5n6wedku
