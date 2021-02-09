Sports Shorts: Feb. 9, 2021

Rough Riders rifle results
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders continue to dominate the Eastern Conference of the National Rifle League.
They fired an score of 1,581 this week, Barrington NH was second with a 1,561 and Hudson falls was third with a 1,529.
They were led by the shooting of Peter Visconti and Paul Deslierres who both fired a 396 prone, tops in the Eastern Conference.
SUNY Plattsburgh was second in the Northern Division with a 1,471 behind the Rough Riders.
The Junior Rough Riders with 23 juniors shooting this week were led by Holly Visconti who fired a 392 in 4-P tops in the Eastern Conference for a junior.
Overall, the Rough Riders took fourth in the nation this week behind Chico CA, Sutter CA and Albion PA. Roslyn NY and New Holland PA came in 5th and 6th in the Nation.
The adult and junior Rough Riders along with PSU all compete and practice at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
New members are always welcome, and all equipment is provided at no cost. For information, call Coach Visconti at 518-534-1730 or go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
