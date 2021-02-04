Sports Shorts: Feb. 4, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been publicized. Scores can be found below.
—
Points Taken- Bazzano's 3-Easy Mark 1, Barber's Lawn Care 3-Lawson's 1, Scared Splitless 3-Finney Sports 1, Lucky 4 3-A-Mi-Da-Sa 1, Awesome 4 3-Alley Gators 1, Lucky Strikes 3-Baker Babes 1, Ausable Chasm, 3-Spare No One 1.
High Scores- Tammy Devins 492-177, George Tallman, Sr. 573-206, Kitty Bechard 465-164, Leeanne Valenze 452-156, Doris Martino 482-181, Bonnie Fiato 375-137, Dawn Adams 436-170, Marie Desroches 473-184, Don Stone 433-178, Edie Reed 482-172, Roger Webb 516-188, Betty Baker 452-168, Ann Laravia 463-177, Dennis Seymour 592-236, Kathie Merchant 419-154, Terry Merchant 535-221, Dave Glenn 440-149, Julie Preston 527-224, Marilyn Murphy 386-153.
Nordic Sprint Series coming up
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a new winter program. The Nordic Sprint Series will held at the Cadyville Park over three Saturdays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27.
Racing begins at 11 a.m. sharp.
Each week, participants will wear snowshoes, sprint 100, 200 and 400 meters and receive a combined time for all three races.
This activity is open to all ages. Like running? Like winter? Bring your own snowshoes and join for this fun activity to test your skills and enjoy the outdoors.
Participants must register on the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation website. Space is limited due to current gathering restrictions. Races will be staggered with 3-4 people running each heat. All participants will be required to wear masks before, during and after the race.
Register by Feb. 10 at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
For more information or questions, call 518-562-6860.
