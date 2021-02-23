Sports Shorts: Feb. 23, 2021

Visconti shoots perfect NCAA Score
STATESBORO, GA. — NCCS graduate Amy Visconti shot a perfect score of 100 in standing air rifle during her NCAA Qualifying Match this past weekend.
Her overall score of 575 was forth best overall among the 16 competitors in the match. Amy is part of the Georgia Southern NCAA Division I rifle team.
GSU fired a 4,574 to tie the University of Alabama in this head to head match.
Both teams will face off again in two weeks at the Southern Conference Championships that will take place at the Citadel.
Visconti from Champlain was highly recruited as a high school senior and was trained at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club, under the tutorage of her father Peter Visconti.
Her brother Andrew shot for Division I Wofford College and graduated last May.
For information about the target shooting for both adults and juniors, go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.