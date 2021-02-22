Sports Shorts: Feb. 22, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is now accepting preseason coaching forms for all Section VII winter sports.
Winter coaches should have been forwarded an email by their school's athletic director with additional information for the upcoming season.
If you are a coach and have not received this email, contact your school's athletic director.
A preseason coaching form can be filled out here: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has publicized scores from recent competition.
High series- Wayne Labarge 218/211/196/625, Audrey Peryea 183/157/167/507.
High game- Len Wood 255, Roxie Deyo 189.
Other high scores- Gary Long 234/224/165/623, Len Wood 255/107/161/623, Claude Lashway 180/213/180/573, Larry Cragle 193/160/212/565, Mark Misner 185, Homer Bushey 197, Dennis Seymour 188, Jim Brunet 190, Don Myers 181, Tom Weightman 207, Joe Phaneuf 191/192.
Rough Riders set team record
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders shot a new club record during Week 7 of the National Rifle League season.
The 1,589 team score was good for fourth in the nation and first in the Northern Division and Eastern Conference.
They were led by the shooting of Andrew Visconti who fired a personal best 398 in 4-P Top in the Eastern Conference and Paul Deslierres 398 in prone.
They were joined by teammates Peter Visconti 396 prone and Amy Visconti 397 4-P.
All four shooters were named to the leagues All-Star Team.
Peter Visconti's 396.43 average in prone and Andrew Visconti's 395.29 average in 4-P is tops in the Eastern Conference.
The Rough Riders hold a 11,082 to 10,874 lead over Barrington NH for first in the Eastern Conference.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Marksmanship Team back from winter break fired its best score of the season with a 1,516 led by sophomores Ethan Hilderbarndt and Peter O'Donnell who both fired a 387. SUNY Plattsburgh is currently in second place in the Northern Division behind the Rough Riders, and Burlington VT is in third.
The Junior Rough Riders were once again led by Holly Visconti who fired a 386 in prone this week and a 385 in 4-P.
All three teams practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. All equipment and instruction is provided at no cost. For information about target shooting at the Plattsburgh R&G call 518-534-1730 go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
