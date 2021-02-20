Sports Shorts: Feb. 20, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is now accepting preseason coaching forms for all Section VII winter sports.
Winter coaches should have been forwarded an email by their school's athletic director with additional information for the upcoming season.
If you are a coach and have not received this email, contact your school's athletic director.
A preseason coaching form can be filled out here: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html
