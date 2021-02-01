Sports Shorts: Feb. 2, 2021

National Rifle League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders once again took for place in the Northern Division and Eastern Conference of the National Rifle League.
They fired an impressive team score of 1,579 led by the shooting of Peter Visconti who fired a 397 in prone.
The team is currently in fourth place overall out of 32 teams, behind Chico CA, Sutter CA and Albion PA.
The Junior Rough Riders fired a 1361 this week and were led by Holly Visconti who fired a career high 392 in 4-P.
Both Junior and adult teams compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
The Junior program has 20 active members and is one the largest programs in the Northeast.
All equipment and instruction is provided at no coat. A full list of individual scores fired by club members this week are below.
—
Peter Visconti 397, Amy Viconti 396, Andrew Visconti 394, Paul Deslierres 392, Holly Visconti 392, Karen Visconti 388, Dam Gordon 378, Tom Pillsworth 359, Owen Rankin 358, Cinnamon Gordon 355, Elliot Chapman 337, Jake Poirier 319, John Thibodeau 311, Dylan Brown 310, Dugan Niquette 292, Colton Caron 287, Brady MacNerland 279, Owen Poirrier 270, Evan Fountain 251, Kaelyn Rentas 230, Scooter Corthel 223, Carter Hillmen221, Lawson Niquette 168, Fenway Niquette 61.
