Sports Shorts: Feb. 19, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is now accepting preseason coaching forms for all Section VII winter sports.
Winter coaches should have been forwarded an email by their school's athletic director with additional information for the upcoming season.
If you are a coach and have not received this email, contact your school's athletic director.
A preseason coaching form can be filled out here: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html
Guys and Gals Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Awesome 4 3-Finney Sports 1, Scared Splitless 3-A-Mi-Da-Sa 1, Alley Gators 3-Baker Babes 1, Lucky Strikes 4-Lawson's 0, Bazzano's 4-Ausable Chasm 0, Spare No One 3-Lucky 4 1, Easy Mark 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1.
High Scores- Diane Dillon 488-166, Dawn Adams 447-155, Leonard Wood 621-226, Don Myers 562-215, Jim Brunet 472-168, Roger Desroches 465-191, Diana St. Clair 445-150, Marie Desroches 543-202, Joan Duquette 357-124, Roy Clark, Sr. 516-180, Betty Baker 466-157, Ann Laravia 453-165, Joe Damour 450-156, Barbara Cotter 495-178, Chet Abare 390-136, Bonnie Fiato 364-149, Terry Hoy 594-222, Dennis Seymour 650-237, Kathie Merchant 453-171, Claude Lashway (sub) 661-235, Julie Preston 504-187, Tammy Devins 436-160, Joe Phaneuf 587-203, Dave Glenn 449-179, Lynne Glenn 441-169, Nancy Mazurak 474-172, Don Stone 437-182, Leeanne Valenze 427-156, Louis Carron 484-169, Peggy Passino 491-174.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.