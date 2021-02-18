Sports Shorts: Feb. 18, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is now accepting preseason coaching forms for all Section VII winter sports.
Winter coaches should have been forwarded an email by their school's athletic director with additional information for the upcoming season.
If you are a coach and have not received this email, contact your school's athletic director.
A preseason coaching form can be filled out here: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html
The deadline to submit a preseason coaching form for upcoming season previews is Feb. 26. Please act as soon as possible.
Jr. Rough Riders shoot high score
PLATTSBURGH — The Rough Riders Junior Rifle Team shot its best team score of the year during Week 6 of the National Rifle League season taking third place in the Northern Division.
The top team fired a 1,405, second team fired a 1,222 and third team fired a 1,169 overall for a very successful week.
The juniors were led by All-Star Holly Visconti who led all juniors in the nation this week with her 388 in prone.
Holly along with teammates Owen Rankin 367 and Kaelyn Rentas 328 were named Northern Division Jr. All-Stars.
Owen Poirier 326, Elliot Chapman 325, Christina Nelson 324 and Olivia Gauthier 304 were named ADK Division Jr. All-Stars.
Other teammates shooting were Colton Caron, 322, Jake Poirier, 312, Odin Nelson, 282, Brady MacNerland, 270, Carter Hillman, 248, Dugan Niquette, 241, Lawson Niquette, 241, Fenway Niquette, 227, Scooter Corthel, 202, and Dylan Brown, 117.
The Juniors compete and practice at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. All equipment is provided, and new members are always welcome call Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730 for more information.
