Sports Shorts: Feb. 16, 2021

ADK Freeze FC Soccer spring travel team registration
LAKE PLACID — The ADK Freeze Soccer Club is signing up teams and players for 2021 spring and summer tournaments.
Soccer coaches, teams, or players looking to get involved with Freeze should call to discuss coaching, training and league opportunities. Freeze has limited openings in the 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008 age groups for players in the area looking to play soccer at a competitive level. Please call 1-518-293-7197 or email adkfreeze@gmail.com to register your child for a team and/or tryout by March 1.
Freeze is a regional soccer organization that has over 300 kids covering a large geographic region from Lake Ontario to Lake Champlain. The Freeze soccer club in Northern New York was founded in 2004 by Bob Durocher and Michael ‘twig’ McGlynn. The Freeze soccer organization is a member of the Capital District Youth Soccer league (CDYSL) of Eastern New York, a region of U.S. Soccer, the National Governing body of soccer in USA.
Club Directors include Bruce Balch, Bob Durocher and Michael ‘twig’ McGlynn. Freeze Technical Director for coaching ‘style’ and team format is Bob Durocher, National D3 NCAA Coach of the Year 1999. Michael McGlynn, Lake Placid Soccer Centre, Inc is a Co-Founding Sponsor providing annual summer coaching clinics and soccer coaching education support materials. The goal of the club is to provide youth soccer development opportunities for interested families and community members. The club philosophy consists of individual player development first. This is based on training soccer techniques and skills team building.
Coaching staff includes college level coaches and community volunteer staff. Freeze staff activities range from the need to secure and to provide safe training sessions for club members, scheduling practice, league competition planning and out of region tournaments, roster management, parent communications and travel coordination.
