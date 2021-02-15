Sports Shorts: Feb. 15, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
High series- Bill Groshans 214/190/248/652; Audrey Peryea 142/212/157/511.
High game- Bill Groshans 248; Audrey Peryea 212.
Other high scores- Dennis Seymour 210/19/235/636; Larry Cragle 189/245/194/628; Claude Lashway 217/205/202/624; Vern Malark 211/234/167/512; Homer Bushey 181/190/225/592; Gary Long 189/200/218/590; Noreen Barcomb 172/138/190/500; Tom Weightman 204; Len Wood 193; Mark Misner 182; Jim Layhee 186; Alex Bechard 207; Joe Phaneuf 187; Don Myers 209.
