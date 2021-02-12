Sports Shorts: Feb. 12, 2021

Free basketball skills competition announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau & Village of Dannemora Recreation Department will co-host a basketball skills competition on Saturday, March 20, at Dannemora Community Center.
Participants are assigned to a 15-minute time slot during their age categories competition time. This is to allow for better social distancing at event.
Times are as follows:
11U Boys- 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11U Girls- 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
13U Boys- Noon - 12:45 p.m.
13U Girls- 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
This skills competition is a chance for youth 13 and under to show case their skills in shooting, rebounding and dribbling. Participants must be a Clinton County resident and be 13 years or younger.
Proof of age will be required day of event during check in via a copy of a birth certificate. Two adults per participant will be allowed to attend. Masks are required to be worn at all times for spectators and youth who participate. This includes waiting to compete and when participating in the competition.
For more information about this event and to download the registration form, please go to www.clintoncountygov.com/youthbureau. Limited spots are available.
Registration deadline is March 5. If you have any questions, please contact Clinton County Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750 or by email at youth@clintoncountygov.com.
