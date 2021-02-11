Sports Shorts: Feb. 11, 2021

Soccer tournament announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Coast 3V3 Boys and Girls Soccer Tournament will be held from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, at the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Entry fee is $25 per player, and four to six players are allowed on each team.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each participant is limited to one spectator, and masks are required to be worn by all players, officials and spectators at all times.
Registration deadline in Feb. 12. Those interested can register at: https://www.adirondackcoastsports.com/3v3.
There is a guarantee of four games for each team. Games will feature 12-minute halves with a halftime period. Games shall end when a team reaches a total of 12 goals regardless of difference with the opposing team.
Games are played on 1/3 of the Crete field and Pugg style goals will be used. Players are urged to bring their own folding chairs, water and snacks.
Times and dates of when each competition will take place is listed below.
—
Feb. 16- U10 Boys & Girls
Feb. 17- U14 Boys & Girls
Feb. 18- U18 Boys & Girls
Time- 8 a.m. - noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.