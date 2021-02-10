Sports Shorts: Feb. 10, 2021

TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
High series- Rick Pavone 234/279/216/729, Sue Pavone 178/151/189/518. High game- Rick Pavone 279, Sue Pavone 189. Other high scores- Gary Long 19/213/233/639, Homer Bushey 183/236/213/632, Jim Russell 189/205/190/584, Len Wood 190/165/216/573, Wayne LaBarge 202/181/182/165, Dennis Seymour 225/175/154/554, Ron Dumont 177/222/148/549, Joe Phaneuf 180, Roger Webb 183, Larry Cragle 185/183, Jim Layhee 206, Tom Weightman 183/191, Bill Grohsns 188, Mark Misner 180/191 Guys and Gals Bowling League results PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Barber's Lawn Care 3-Ausable Chasm 1, Lucky Strikes 4-Easy Mark 0, Awesome 4 3-A-Mi-Da-Sa 1, Scared Splitless 4-Spare No One 0, Baker Babes 3-Finney Sports 1, Lawson's 4-Alley Gators 0, Lucky 4 4-Bazzano's 0.
High Scores- Pat Atkinson 416-140, Marilyn Murphy 399-156, Doris Martino 475-191, Peggy Passino 463-182, Kitty Bechard 399-146, Dennis Seymour 605-229, Kathie Merchant 418-151, Terry Merchant 525-193, Jim Brunet 503-170, Mary Clark 433-158, Homer Bushey 621-222, Roger Desroches 521-201, Diana St. Clair 430-150, Marie Desroches 504-178, Dave Glenn 449-180, Lynne Glenn 424-160, Nancy Mazurak 440-153, Ed Gebo 525-183, Diane Dillon 431-172, Dawn Adams 424-151, Betty Baker 478-181, Ann Laravia 450-165, Joyce Hinds 472-166, Chet Abare 368-140, Terry Hoy 578-209, Mark Misner 536-198, Edie Reed 504-192, Tammy Devins 467-203, Tom Welch 493-180, Joe Phaneuf 533-200.
