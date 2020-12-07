Sports Shorts: Dec. 7, 2020

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
—
High series- Bob Carpenter 224/205/193/622, Audrey Peryea 193/169/180/542.
High game- Larry Cragle 257, Audrey Peryea 193.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 137/257/203/597, Gary Long 170/210/199/579, Wayne LaBarge 190/217/164/ 571, Vern Malark 209/161/199/564, Claude Lashway 192/182/178/552, Gail Taylor 189/169/174/ 529, Tom Welch 183, Joe Phaneuf 190, Roger Webb 196, Don Myers 197, Len Wood 217, Homer Bushey184/207, Rick Pavobe 183.
