Senior bowling league highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the scores from the most recent night of the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed league.
Points Taken: Barber's Lawn Care 4, Bazzano's 0. Easy Mark 4, Finney Sports 0, Spare No One 3, A-Mi-Da-Sa 1. Awesome Four 3, Lawson's 1. Alley Gators 3, Lucky Strikes 1, Baker Babes 4, Lucky Four 0, Ausable Chasm 2, Scared Splitless 2.
High Scores: Tammy Devins 430-161, Joe Phaneuf 614-221, Doris Martino 494-179, Leona Marsha 445-161, Bonnie Jarvis 514-175, Peggy Passino 542-206, Dawn Adams 436-152, Pat Rock 492-181, Louis Carron 452-161, Bob Carpenter 515-181, Joan Duquette 413-167, Roy Clark, Sr. 469-179, Nancy Mazurak 478-203, Joyce Hinds 451-178, Chet Abare 367-143, Terry Hoy 535-187, Leonard Wood 580-201, Don Myers 605-222, Roger Webb 467-177, Ron Dumont 551-207, Joe Damour 396-149, Barbara Cotter 531-185, Kathie Merchant 414-157, Clarence Lafountain 498-172, Don Stone 414-161, Edie Reed 169 & 178, Betty Baker 449-172, Ann Laravia 459-169, Marilyn Murphy 454-159, Roger Desroches 480-194, Dave Pellerin 583-224.
