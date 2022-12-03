Coach’s Corner Needs Information
PLATTSBURGH — Near the beginning of each season for high school sports, the Press-Republican sends out notifications asking coaches to fill out a preseason coaching form.
This form gives us at the paper, names of players, strengths, weaknesses, expectations and so on from the coach so we can properly report when doing game write-ups.
Please be sure to fill in contact information so we have ways to contact you if there are any questions about your team or game they competed in.
With winter sports kicking off, we’ve received a number of coaching forms already. We are still missing a handful of them across the six sports that schools in Section VII compete in.
If you haven’t submitted your preseason coaching form, please do so at the Coach’s Corner: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html.
Also, after each game if you could visit the Coach’s Corner again and fill in data for your respective sport, it would allow us to do our write-ups that we are known for writing.
