Adirondack Mountain Club planning for a new year hike The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, the Friends of Point au Roche State Park, and the New York State Parks and Recreation Dept. Naturalist on the traditional FIRST DAY HIKE Meet at Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Red Cloud Road at 12:00 noon on Jan 1 for a hike led by Nancy Olsen, Algonquin Chapter of the ADK. Hot chocolate will be offered from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. courtesy of the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

