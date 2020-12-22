Sports Shorts: Dec. 22, 2020

TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The latest results from the TGIF bowling league have been announced.
—
High series- Gary Long 214/21/258/686, Audrey Peryea 161/213/179/553.
High games- Gary Long 258, Audrey Peryea 213.
Other high scores- Rick Pavone 215/162/204/581, Wayne LaBarge 151/212/204/567, Don Myers 183/196/184/563, Claude Lashway 191/196/171/558, Tom Weightman 169/213/174/556, Larry Cragle 180/213/157/550, Len Wood 180/193/169/542, Dennis Seymour 179/162/2300/ 541, Jim Brunet 215, Mark Misner 180, Tom Welch 182, Clarence LaFountain 193, Bill Grohans 189, Bob Carpenter 217.
