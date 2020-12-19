Sports Shorts: Dec. 19, 2020

TOP Winter Challenge announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department challenges to you stay moving this winter.
Join them for the TOP Winter Challenge (100 Miles) beginning on Dec. 20, through March 20, 2021.
They challenge you to walk/hike/bike/snowshoe/cross country ski or any other indoor/outdoor activity you can do that tracks mileage.
This program is free and open to anyone age 5 and up and families are encouraged to participate together. Participants who complete the challenge will receive a TOP Winter Challenge Decal in the mail.
For more information and to register for the challenge, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call 518-562-6860.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Competition on Dec. 23, will be a 9-pin tournament. No points will be awarded, and teams will bowl on the lane that is their team number.
—
Points Taken- Spare No One 3-Baker Babes 1, Awesome 4 3-Lucky 4 1, Ausable Chasm 4-Easy Mark 0, Lucky Strikes 2-A-Mi-Da-Sa 2, Scared Splitless 3-Lawson's 1, Bazzano's 3-Alley Gators 1, Finney Sports 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1.
High Scores- Betty Baker 488-171, Dave Glenn 423-144, Lynne Glenn 440-159, Nancy Mazurak 489-168, Ed Gebo 545-207, Leonard Wood 491-189, Roger Webb 466-166, Jim Brunet 470-175, Edie Reed 465-164, Kitty Bechard 382-137, Bob Carpenter 512-178, Pat Atkinson 427-159, Julie Preston 528-191, Dennis Seymour 586-226, Kathie Merchant 426-175, Clarence Lafountain 415-141, Roy Clark, Sr. 482-177, Homer Bushey 523-204, Diana St. Clair 392-149, Marie Desroches 513-205, Dave Pellerin 495-190, Chet Abare 332-125, Bonnie Fiato 360-132, Terry Hoy 549-231, Joe Damour 398-134, Diane Kinne 428-146, Tom Welch 536-195, Joe Phaneuf 600-219, Diane Dillon 466-166, Pat Rock 455-158, Leona Marsha 415-146, Peggy Passino 462-160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.