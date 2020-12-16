Sports Shorts: Dec. 16, 2020

CCYB offering winter events
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau has started taking registration for its free ice skating and family snow shoeing events starting Jan. 8, 2021.
Please see the Youth Bureau Facebook or Website for more details on the events and to register.
COVID-19 regulations apply for any of these events. Masks are required and maintain 6 feet of distance when possible.
Any questions can be directed to the CCYB at 518-565-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.