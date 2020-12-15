Sports Shorts: Dec. 15, 2020

TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition. Here's how this week's results looked.
High series- Vern Malark 231/211/194/636, Audrey Peryea 164/132/172/468.
High game- Mark Misner/Rick Pavone 256, Audrey Peryea 172.
Other high scores- Rick Pavone 209/256/164/629, Mark Misner 185/181/256/622, Larry Cragle 150/182/245/577, Tom Welch 207, Joe Phaneuf 180/189, Jim Layhee 193, Len Wood 201, Homer Bushey 180, Don Myers 182, Ron Dumont 198, Alex Bechard 210, Bill Grohsans 182, Bob Carpenter 201, Gary Long 186, Wayne LaBarge 211, Tom Weightman 193/193.
