Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE— Here are the results from Monday’s action in the Malone Adult Basketball League:
Nichols Construction 54, St. John Bosco 50
Nichols Const- Elvin Urena, 15 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts and 3 stls. Andrew Nichols, 12 pts, 10 rebs, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Chance Corpe, 10 pts, 13 rebs, 2 stls, 1 ast, and 1 block. Bryan Clark, 6 pts, 6 rebs, and 2 stls. Rob French, 5 pts and 6 rebs. Tom Gliddie, 4 pts, 5 rebs, and 2 stls. Jakob Labrake, 2 pts and 1 reb.
St. John Bosco- Mike Larocque, 13 pts, 5 rebs, 4 stls, and 2 asts. Drew Bombard, 12 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts, and 3 stls. Bradley Mersinger, 9 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk. Terrell Davis, 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts, and 1 blk. Lynden Webb, 8 pts, 3 rebs and 3 stls, and 1 blk. Darrian LaFlesh, 6 rebs and 1 ast. Lucas Bowen, 1 reb.
Mitchell’s 70, White’s Sugar Shack 45
Mitchell’s- Scott Mitchell, 15 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts and 1 stl. Andrew Stone, 12 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts, 4 stls, and 1 blk. Devin Mills, 12 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast. Mike Boyea, 10 pts, 4 asts, 3 rebs, and 2 stls. Ben Honahan, 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Alex Johnson, 6 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast. Ryan Lamica, 3 pts, 3 rebs, and 4 asts. Jordan Cosgrove, 3 pts, 2 rebs, and 1 ast. Nate Monette, with 2 pts, 4 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Jordan Boyea 1 reb, 1 ast, and 1 stl.
White’s Sugar Shack- Chris Miner, 20 pts, 11 rebs, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Chris Goodrow, 9 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk. Zachery White, 8 pts, 1 stl and 1 reb. Alex White, 4 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stls, 1 ast and 1 blk. Derek Provost, 2 pts and 3 rebs. Colby Cox, 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk.
Marlow Distributing 56, Johnston’s Bldg Mat 51
Marlow Distributing- Brendon Soulia, 20 pts, 4 stls, 3 rebs, 2 asts and 2 blks. Dylon LaClair, 9 pts, 3 stls, 2 rebs, 2 blks, and 1 ast. Nate Bowen, 7 pts, 6 rebs, 4 blks, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Davis Sychtysz, 7 pts, 6 rebs, and 2 stls. Garret Perry, 5 pts, 13 rebs, 4 asts, and 2 stls. Jake Marlow, 3 pts, 5 rebs, and 2 blks. Zach Davis, 3 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, and 1 stl. Parker Rabideau, 2 pts, 2 rebs, and 1 stl.
Johnstons- Brad Rivers, 22 pts, 19 rebs, and 1 stl. Matt Fish,16 points, 16 rebs, 1 ast and 1 steal. Justin Handley, 3 pts, 8 asts, 6 stls, and 4 rebs. Brad Decker, 3 pts and 3 rebs. Curt Langlois, 3 pts, 2 rebs and 2 blks. Dylan Beam, 2 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Gordon McCray, 2 pts and 1 reb. Scott McCray Jr, 1 reb.
Wednesday's Guys and Gals Sr. Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday's Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League:
