Sports Shorts Art

Malone Adult Basketball League recap

MALONE— Here are the results from Monday’s action in the Malone Adult Basketball League:

Nichols Construction 54, St. John Bosco 50

Nichols Const- Elvin Urena, 15 pts, 8 rebs, 3 asts and 3 stls. Andrew Nichols, 12 pts, 10 rebs, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Chance Corpe, 10 pts, 13 rebs, 2 stls, 1 ast, and 1 block. Bryan Clark, 6 pts, 6 rebs, and 2 stls. Rob French, 5 pts and 6 rebs. Tom Gliddie, 4 pts, 5 rebs, and 2 stls. Jakob Labrake, 2 pts and 1 reb.

St. John Bosco- Mike Larocque, 13 pts, 5 rebs, 4 stls, and 2 asts. Drew Bombard, 12 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts, and 3 stls. Bradley Mersinger, 9 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk. Terrell Davis, 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts, and 1 blk. Lynden Webb, 8 pts, 3 rebs and 3 stls, and 1 blk. Darrian LaFlesh, 6 rebs and 1 ast. Lucas Bowen, 1 reb.

Mitchell’s 70, White’s Sugar Shack 45

Mitchell’s- Scott Mitchell, 15 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts and 1 stl. Andrew Stone, 12 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts, 4 stls, and 1 blk. Devin Mills, 12 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast. Mike Boyea, 10 pts, 4 asts, 3 rebs, and 2 stls. Ben Honahan, 7 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Alex Johnson, 6 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast. Ryan Lamica, 3 pts, 3 rebs, and 4 asts. Jordan Cosgrove, 3 pts, 2 rebs, and 1 ast. Nate Monette, with 2 pts, 4 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Jordan Boyea 1 reb, 1 ast, and 1 stl.

White’s Sugar Shack- Chris Miner, 20 pts, 11 rebs, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Chris Goodrow, 9 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk. Zachery White, 8 pts, 1 stl and 1 reb. Alex White, 4 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stls, 1 ast and 1 blk. Derek Provost, 2 pts and 3 rebs. Colby Cox, 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl and 1 blk.

Marlow Distributing 56, Johnston’s Bldg Mat 51

Marlow Distributing- Brendon Soulia, 20 pts, 4 stls, 3 rebs, 2 asts and 2 blks. Dylon LaClair, 9 pts, 3 stls, 2 rebs, 2 blks, and 1 ast. Nate Bowen, 7 pts, 6 rebs, 4 blks, 2 stls, and 1 ast. Davis Sychtysz, 7 pts, 6 rebs, and 2 stls. Garret Perry, 5 pts, 13 rebs, 4 asts, and 2 stls. Jake Marlow, 3 pts, 5 rebs, and 2 blks. Zach Davis, 3 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, and 1 stl. Parker Rabideau, 2 pts, 2 rebs, and 1 stl.

Johnstons- Brad Rivers, 22 pts, 19 rebs, and 1 stl. Matt Fish,16 points, 16 rebs, 1 ast and 1 steal. Justin Handley, 3 pts, 8 asts, 6 stls, and 4 rebs. Brad Decker, 3 pts and 3 rebs. Curt Langlois, 3 pts, 2 rebs and 2 blks. Dylan Beam, 2 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast and 1 stl. Gordon McCray, 2 pts and 1 reb. Scott McCray Jr, 1 reb.

Wednesday's Guys and Gals Sr. Bowling League results

PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday's Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League:

Points Taken: Laniacs 4-Bye 0, Slo Rollers 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1, Split Ends 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Amidasa 3-Lawson's 1, Casella's Trash Talkers 3-Ball Busters 1, Gutter Done 3-One and Done 1, Framed 3-Pit Pythons 1, Baker's Beauties 4-Finney Sports 0, Easy Mark 3-Awesome Four 1.
High Scores: Tom Welch 520-179, Barbara Cotter 497-191, Kathe Petro 372-150, Doris Martino 424-165, Leona Marsha 407-142, Bonnie Jarvis 468-167, Joe Dumoulin 487-181, Bill Dutton 624-225, Kathie Merchant 442-153, Clarence Lafountain 437-156, Terry Merchant 464-179, Chet Abare 365-137, Dave Gregory 571-217, Terry Hoy 519-188, Mary Clark 412-159, Joan Duquette 364-134, Homer Bushey 570-214, Dave Glenn 499-192, Ed Gebo 564-214, Don Stone 426-174, Joe Phaneuf 559-209, Denise Goddeau 468-160, Joe Goddeau 450-168, Jodi Dubray 439-160, Bob Martz, Jr. 539-211, Pat Atkinson 452-193, Julie Preston 443-154, Ron Dumont 507-185, Chuck Leclair 446-153, Carl Lashway 471-181, Claude Lashway 600-212, Marie Desroches 544-193, Dave Pellerin 484-166, Roxie Deyo 401-138, Tina Welch 331-128, Ann Laravia 452-184, Betty Baker 424-146, Sandy Harwood 417-166, Bob Carpenter 460-177, Leonard Wood 540-204, Tom Weightman 464-166.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you