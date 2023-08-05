Junior Golf wraps up program
PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 Bluff Point Junior Golf program wrapped up its season with their Club Championships.
A total of 31 junior golfers participated in various age groups.
The highlight of the program was 16 year old Nick Palmer defending his title with a tournament record 69-68=137. 7 under par for two rounds beat the previous record by 8 strokes. Jacques Gervich and Will Vega finished a distant 2nd and 3rd respectively.
In the 13/14 age group Cooper Sweeney was victorious with a two day total of 84 with Reese Seamone and Jack Trombley finishing 2nd and 3rd.
In the 12 and under age group Sam Leary broke open a close match with Jack Studley with a nice 37 on the 2nd day to win by 9. The 12 and under age groups play from the 200 yard markers and play 7 holes.
The girls division had no participants in the 13-14 age group.
The 15 and over age group was won by Lauren Davies who shot steady rounds of 48 and 49 for the two days.
The 12 and under girls was a close match with Leah Akey beating her best friend Julia Podd by 7 strokes.
Director Rusty Bigelow would like to thank Nick Dodd and Josh Perkins especially, as well as Mike Derrigo, John Glover and Pete Sorrell. A big shout out to owner Paul Dame for all his generosity throughout the season.
Plattsburgh kayaking and stand up paddle board lessons
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will be having an adult kayaking and stand up paddle board lesson at 11AM on August 10 at Cadyville Boat Launch. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
