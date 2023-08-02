Big Block/Small Block Challenge This Saturday at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH —The 40-lap, $3,000 to win Big Block/Small Block Modified Challenge highlights Saturday’s racing program at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers. Weekly Championship Racing will be on tap for all regular divisions presented by Gamache Group and Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
A $250 bonus will be awarded to the highest finishing 358-Modified in the feature. The Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds will receive show-up points towards their season-long point standings.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $20 for adults and free for children under 10.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
