Scarborough Claims Victory at Airborne
On lap 11 of 25, Jake Scarborough took the lead and never looked back at the J&S Steel Sportsman feature event at Airborne Speedway.
Scarborough was able to gain and maintain a lead as the race saw no slowdowns, running clean from beginning to end. Michael Wright attempted to make things interesting, settling for second. Tanner Forbes, Travis Bruno and Joey Scarborough rounded out the top five.
Taylor Terry claimed his third victory of the year in the Hartson Total Opening feature event. In the Taylor Rental Street Stock division, Nick Harnden dominated on his way to his second win of the season. Scott Fitzgerald scored his first win of the year in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman.
The North Country Honor Flight took part in a pre-race ceremony. Over $1000 was raised for the local group with drivers participating in a helmet pass and renegade drivers, who finished in the top three positions, donating $170 of their winnings.
Racing resumes next Saturday for Back-to-School Night. For more information visit www.airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Fitter and Faster returns for October Camp
Northern TRIBS Swimming Inc is setting up for a Fall swim camp on October 8-9, with Lead Clinician Joao De Lucca leading the event.
Swimmers with a minimum one-year experience of competitive swimming are encouraged to attend. Children younger than 11 years old are not invited without submitting their times or swimming history to Fitter and Faster.
There will be a total of four events during the two day camp, with class sizes capping at 24 slots. The intention is to ensure the highest level of learning. Each session is $117 but one can bundle and save at $77.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycx77c57 for more information.
Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament set to tee off
The Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament will be held August 27 at the North Country Golf Club. Tee times are set to begin at 1 p.m., with people aged 5-18 encouraged to play.
There are four age divisions: 5-8, 9-12, 13-15 and 16-18. All groups will play 18 holes except the 5-8 age group, which will play nine.
Costs for the event are $6 for members and $16 for non members, with players receiving an entry gift and lunch will be included. Registration can be made by calling the North Country Golf Club at 518-297-2582. The deadline to register is August 22.
Tee times for players will be available by calling the golf club on August 26.
