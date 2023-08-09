Military Night Highlights Weekend Card at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — Weekly Championship Racing and Military Night is on tap at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers. In addition to the weekly racing, the North Country Honor Flight will be in attendance with some members of recent and upcoming flights.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Sportsman teams will have an opportunity to put their head wrench into the cockpit, as Sportsman Mechanics Races will close out the racing program. This will also include the Limited Sportsman division.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $12 for adults and free for children under 10. Active and retired Military members will also receive free grandstand admission with proper identification.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
NYS Women’s Senior & Super Senior Amateur Golf Championship returns to Whiteface
LAKE PLACID — For the seventh time in its illustrious history, the Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid will host the New York State Golf Association Women’s Senior and Super Senior Amateur Championships.
The 36-hole competition is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23, with 18 holes daily. A practice round is scheduled for Aug. 21. A total of 120 players from around the state — 72 seniors and 48 super seniors — will converge on the John Van Kleek and Walter Hagen designed track that was born in 1898 and is carved from the Adirondack pine just above Lake Placid lake.
The Whiteface Club and Resort, sister property to the AAA Four Diamond Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, previously hosted this NYSGA event in 1979, 1982, 1983, 1987, 2007 and 2016, along with four Women’s Amateur Championships in 1959, 1963, 1966 and 1968.
“We are very proud of the entire course management and support team for earning the right to host this prestigious state event,” said Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Club Companies. “As the Adirondack Park’s only resort community featuring custom built residential opportunities along with the other recreational amenities including tennis, cross country skiing as well as two restaurants, the entire Whiteface Club community of homeowners, members and friends are eager to support the women golfers throughout the tournament.”
Added Perry Babcock, Whiteface Club PGA Professional, “It’s our pleasure to welcome the top senior women in the entire state to our beautiful course. Everyone here is looking forward to this event. Superintendent Mike Sabatini and his dedicated course crew have had the course in great shape all season, and have been working most diligently to get the Whiteface Club tournament ready for this field.”
The senior women, ages 50 and older, will play the course at 5,190 yards, while the layout for the super seniors, 65 and older, will measure 4,954 yards. It will play to its everyday par of 71 for both divisions.
In addition to competing in one of these Championship brackets, players will also compete within the following age divisions: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75 plus.
Spectators are encouraged to watch the action which is free of charge.
The cadre of players, families, officials and spectators will have access to the Whiteface Club and Resort’s two dining options. Café on the Green awaits right behind the first tee and adjacent to the 18th green with a cozy indoor and outdoor setting. Nearby, the Moose Lodge Boathouse, also with indoor/outdoor options, literally overlooks the lake with marina, beach and wedding gardens alongside and Whiteface Mountain in the backdrop.
Sports Shorts Correction
In the weekend edition of the Press-Republican, there was a Sports Short regarding the conclusion of the 2023 Bluff Point Junior Golf program. One name was incorrectly identified as the winner.
In the 15 and over age group, it was stated that Lauren Davies won the event. The name should have been Lauren Davey.
