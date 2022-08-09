Mountain Club hosting walk
PAUL SMITHS — On Saturday, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club to continue its “bog walk series” on a visit to the Boreal Life Boardwalk trail at Paul Smith’s VIC.
As of July, there were many pitcher plants and some lovely orchids. A half-mile wooded trail leads to the boardwalk which is adjacent to Barnum Brook. The boardwalk has open views and a bench.
Bring a lunch to picnic at the Visitor Center. The Butterfly house is open and visitors can explore other trails at the facility. Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189. Please call by 8/10 to resgister.
Whiteface Golf Club crowns 2022 champions
LAKE PLACID — Club championships were held this past Saturday in four divisions at the Whiteface Club and Resort Golf Course in Lake Placid.
The 2022 champions were Parmelee Tolkan (women’s senior), Howard Gordon (men’s senior), Neal Herring (men’s open) and Caroline Roy (women’s open).
Chazy soccer practices scheduled
CHAZY — Chazy Soccer practices will begin on Aug. 22.
All practices will be held at Chazy school. Here are the practice times.
- Girls Modified, 5 to 7 p.m. Coach Matt Devins
- Girls JV, 9 to 11 a.m. Coach Kristi Moser
- Girls Varsity, 8 to 11 a.m. Coach John Tregan, Cory Thompson
- Boys Modified, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Coach Craig Botten
- Boys JV, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Coach Josh Barriere
- Boys Varsity, 9 a.m. to Noon Coach Rob McAuliffe, Austin Tetrault
All players must have a current physical on file with the school nurse. Physicals can be faxed to the school (518-846-7145), or emailed to kgosselin@chazy.org.
If you have any questions please call Brian norcross @ 518-572-4136.
Golf tournament scheduled at Cobble Hill
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Linc Barton Memorial Golf Tournament is set to take place at Cobble Hill Golf Course on Sept. 10 and 11.
This annual event is a 2-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. (# of flights based on # of entries).
There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. starts each day (please indicate Saturday desired start time when registering).
Flights will be established following play on Saturday. Payouts to first 3-place teams in each flight.
Participants may play a free practice round on Friday, Sept. 9, if they desire.
The cost is $100 per player. Entry fee includes golf, prizes, closest-to-the-pin contests, and complimentary beverages. Carts are extra.
There will be an optional skins competition ($20 per team each day). A food truck will be available each day for purchases. Field is limited to 40 teams.
Registration deadline is Sept. 7.
Golf tournament set for North Country Golf Club
CHAMPLAIN — The Sons of American Legion Post 912 will host its 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 9 at North Country Golf Club.
The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30. The cost is $50 for members and $70 for non-members.
This includes green fees, golf cart, prizes and dinner at the American Legion Post 912 at 29 Pratt St. in Rouses Point following completion of the tournament.
Entry forms can be picked up at the North Country Golf Club or call 518-297-2582 to register. They will also be distributed to local golf clubs, Post 912, Post 1619, Post 20.
