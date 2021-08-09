Sports Shorts: Aug. 9, 2021

Laundree records another ace
PORT KENT — While playing in the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department Tournament, Jerry Laundree recorded his fourth career hole-in-one.
He aced the 150-yard, par-3 7th with a 3-wood.
Witnessing the ball roll into the cup were Dan Barber, Dave Gload and Jim Spear.
Junior golf tournament coming up
CHAMPLAIN — The third annual Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at North Country Golf Course.
There will be three age groups — 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18.
The cost is $5 for 10-12 and $10 for the 13-15 and 16-18 age groups.
To register, email Matt Fredette at mfredette@ncsscougar.org.
Public invited to outdoor outing
KEENE — On Saturday, Aug. 21, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike to Roaring Brook Falls, Upper and Lower Lookout in Keene.
This is an easy hike of 1.6 miles round trip.
Call trip coordinator Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by Aug. 19.
Bluff Point Junior Golf Club Championship results
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior Golf program completed another season with the club championship Aug. 3 and 5.
Highlighting the event was Keegan Smith winning his second championship in a row with a record 72-75-147. This followed his participation in the Kerry Cup as well as a golf camp at Dartmouth College.
Finishing second with some steady play was the longest tenured junior, Jacob Bechard.
In the girls division, Tekla Fine-Lease made it two in a row, winning the 15-and-over after winning the 13-14 division last year. Rebeccah Courson was second.
In the girls 13-14 age group, Ava Glover won another championship having won the 12-and-under age group a couple years ago.
Finishing second in a tight match with her sister Lauren, Molly Davey came out on top.
In the girls 12-and-under age group, Bianca Spiegel was declared the winner.
In the boys 13-14 age group, the closest match took place with Liam Clark edging Cohen Fitzwater by two strokes.
In the boys 12-and-under division, which was the largest, eight boys were separated by eight strokes from first to last. After two days from forward tees and seven holes each day, Patrick Clark was the winner with an excellent 65. Tying for second were Noah Terry and Cooper Sweeney with 69s.
The junior program attracted over 50 girls and boys.
"I would like to thank my right hand man Pete Sorrell for all his assistance as well as volunteers Nick Dodd, Josh Perkins and John Glover," Rusty Bigelow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.