Sports Shorts: Aug. 8, 2020

Junior scramble results

PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior golf program held their annual scramble tournament, July 28.

A total of 29 juniors took part in the scramble with seven teams being within five strokes of each other. Play was followed by pizza and prizes.

First Place- (-3) Keegan Seamone, Thane Shalton, Matt Trombley and Aiden Rocheleau.

2nd Place- (-1) Connor Sweeney, Ava Glover, Max Grafstein and Greyson Moffet.

3rd Place- (even) John Glover, Eric Glover, Julianna McCormick and Reese Seamone.

Dubay nets ace

PORT KENT — Chris Dubay recorded his third career hole-in-one on the 125-yard, third hole at Harmony Golf Club, Friday, using a pitching wedge.

Robert Harris witnessed the ace.

Member/Guest golf tourney results

PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior golf program held its annual member/guest tournament on Monday, Aug. 3, with nearly 50 participating. After play, there was a cookout and prizes.

The camp finishes up Aug. 11 and 13 with club championship in three age groups.

Results from the tournament are listed below.

A Flight

First- Keegan Smith and dad Brandon.

Second- Tekla Fine-Lease and brother Paul.

Third- Macen Mero and Ian Zurlo.

Fourth- Connor Sweeney and Dominick Nuzzo.

B Flight

First- Camden Sweeney and dad Lenny.

Second- Eric Glover and dad Manson.

Third- Matt Trombley and dad Bob; Noah Terry and dad Jason; Ava Glover and brother John; Greyson Moffat and dad Steve.

 

