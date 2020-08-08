Sports Shorts: Aug. 8, 2020

Junior scramble results
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior golf program held their annual scramble tournament, July 28.
A total of 29 juniors took part in the scramble with seven teams being within five strokes of each other. Play was followed by pizza and prizes.
First Place- (-3) Keegan Seamone, Thane Shalton, Matt Trombley and Aiden Rocheleau.
2nd Place- (-1) Connor Sweeney, Ava Glover, Max Grafstein and Greyson Moffet.
3rd Place- (even) John Glover, Eric Glover, Julianna McCormick and Reese Seamone.
Dubay nets ace
PORT KENT — Chris Dubay recorded his third career hole-in-one on the 125-yard, third hole at Harmony Golf Club, Friday, using a pitching wedge.
Robert Harris witnessed the ace.
Member/Guest golf tourney results
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior golf program held its annual member/guest tournament on Monday, Aug. 3, with nearly 50 participating. After play, there was a cookout and prizes.
The camp finishes up Aug. 11 and 13 with club championship in three age groups.
Results from the tournament are listed below.
A Flight
First- Keegan Smith and dad Brandon.
Second- Tekla Fine-Lease and brother Paul.
Third- Macen Mero and Ian Zurlo.
Fourth- Connor Sweeney and Dominick Nuzzo.
B Flight
First- Camden Sweeney and dad Lenny.
Second- Eric Glover and dad Manson.
Third- Matt Trombley and dad Bob; Noah Terry and dad Jason; Ava Glover and brother John; Greyson Moffat and dad Steve.
