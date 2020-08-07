Sports Shorts: Aug. 7, 2020

Ace at Harmony
PORT KENT — Vincent Wyser recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 125-yard third hole, Thursday, at Harmony Golf Club.
His ace was witnessed by Mona Wyser and Arthur LeFevre.
