Sports Shorts: Aug. 6, 2021

Seton Catholic seeks soccer coaches
PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic is currently in need of modified girls and boys soccer coaches for the 2021 fall season.
To apply, contact Mary Forbes at mforbes@setonknights.org or call Seton Catholic at 518-561-4031.
River Run Mini-Triathlon slated for Sept. 19
PLATTSBURGH — The Towns of Plattsburgh and Saranac are co-sponsoring a unique event for the region on Sept. 19 called the River Run Mini-Triathlon.
Come enjoy the views of the Saranac River valley from three different perspectives.
This event will start at 9 a.m. sharp with a scenic 6.8-mile paddle on the Saranac River from Picketts Corners Recreation Park in Saranac to the Cadyville Beach.
Next up is a short one-mile run to the Cadyville Recreation Park for the Recreation Division and a 5K through the park for the Competitive Division.
From there, participants will hop on their bikes and embark on the 8.6-mile trip back along Hardscrabble Road with amazing valley views to the finish line back at Picketts Corners Recreation Park.
All abilities are welcomed and encouraged to join for this exciting event. Participants can compete individually, or enter as a three-person team.
The fun continues after the race with an awards ceremony with music and food trucks at Picketts Corners Park.
Registration is limited to the first 100 entries and open to all adults 16 years and older.
Cost is $40 for individual entries and $80 for team entries.
Pre-registration is required by Aug. 30 online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or at the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation office at 151 Banker Road.
For more details and a course map, visit the website. Call 518-562-6860 for questions or more details. All proceeds will benefit the local fire departments in Cadyville and Saranac.
Bechard notches hole-in-one
PERU — Adam Bechard of Peru scored an ace at Adirondack Golf and Country Club, July 15.
He recorded the hole-in-one on the 190-yard, par-3 17th with an 8-iron.
Bechard witnessed the ace by himself, but believing that he scored an ace, he recorded his journey from the tee to the green on his phone, and upon arrival, he found his ball in the cup.
