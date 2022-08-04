Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jon Parks won this week’s 10 mile event with a time of 25:32.
Ed Armstrong(25:52) and Sean Vogl(27:17) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
—
Ten mile event
1. Jon Parks, 25:32; 2. Ed Armstrong, 25:52; 3. Sean Vogl, 27:17; 4. Paul Rorbah, 28:20; 5. Steve Vogl, 29:45; 6. Stephanie West, 33:46.
Don Edgley Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled
LAKE PLACID — American Legion Post 326’s Don Edgley Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 14 at Craig Wood Golf Club.
Entry costs $65 and includes, green fees, cart, light breakfast/lunch and beverages.
For information and tee times, contact Craig Wood Golf Course at 518-523-9811.
