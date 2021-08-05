Sports Shorts: Aug. 5, 2021

Beekmantown announces inaugural HOF class
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School is proud to announce the selection of its inaugural Hall of Fame Class. Those selected will be honored during alumni weekend, Oct. 1-3.
There are 10 inductees for the 2021 class and include Wendel Bacon, Connie Brogowski, Earl Burnell, Gary Butler, Lawrence Miller, James Mousseau, George Palmer, Peter Proctor, James Sears and Sarah Vagi.
Dannemora Fun Golf League recap
PLATTSBURGH — The second-half champions for the Dannemora Fun Golf League were Steve and Ed Liberty.
Finishing second was the team of Mike Dragoon and Mark Liberty followed by Bill Fornecker and Rick Akey in third.
In next week's championship, the team of Steve and Ed Liberty will face Don Quinn and Vern Malark.
In the third-place match, the team of Mike Dragoon and Mark Liberty will face Joe Tousignant and Marty Brennan.
The fifth-place match will pit Bill Fornecker and Rick Akey against Jim and Bill Liberty.
Chazy athletics practice dates
CHAZY — Chazy Central Rural School will begin soccer practices on Monday, Aug. 23.
All players must have a current physical on file with the school nurse. To assist with having all players current with physicals, Chazy school will offer physicals on Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.. For more information or questions, call Brian Norcross at 518-572-4136.
The following times are when teams begin practice.
—
Monday, Aug. 23
Modified Girls- 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Coach Kristi Moser)
JV Girls- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Coach Cory Thompson)
Varsity Girls- 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Coach Samantha Signor)
Modified Boys- 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Coach Josh Barriere)
JV Boys- 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Coach John Tregan)
Varsity Boys- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Coach Rob McAuliffe)
Ford paces bikers in latest time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Paul Ford timed in at 24:45 to win this week's 10-mile bicycle event.
Eric Kreckel (25:39) and Ed Armstrong (26:44) completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd.
The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory, and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
—
10-mile event
1. Paul Ford 24:45; 2. Eric Kreckel 25:39; 3. Ed Armstrong 26:44; 4. Steve Vogl 29:10; 5. Paul Connelly 34:32; 6. John Callaghan 41:37.
Guys and Gals Bowling League roundup
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
As a reminder, next week is the last week of the season. It is regular league play and not 9-pin. Prize distribution will be on Aug. 18, at regular league time.
—
Points Taken- 3's Company 3-Three Strikes & A Spare 1, Spare No One 4-Hit or Miss 0, Lane Lizards 2-Gutter Done 2, Split Ends 3-Bye 1, Scared Splitless 4-Four Flushers 0.
Top Scores- Ray Mitchell 402-134, Don Dubuque 392-136, Cheryl Henry 440-166, Bill Dutton 587-244, Doris Martino 442-165, Dave Glenn 454-166, Lynne Glenn 428-152, Nancy Mazurak 452-183, Nancy Griffith 310-111, Joe Damour 447-186, Diane Kinne 408-156, Joe Goddeau 408-171, Edie Reed 480-169, Dave Pellerin 506-201, Gerald Sayah 467-172.
Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout results
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau, City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department and Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department held the annual Thomas J. O’Connor Memorial Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout, Tuesday, at Penfield Park in Plattsburgh.
Boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18 were able to enter three-person teams in this free, double-elimination tournament.
Event organizers want to thank High Peaks Dental for being a generous sponsor.
There were 32 teams that enjoyed a busy day of soccer fun. Awards were presented to the top team in each age group.
The results can be found below.
—
Boys 6-8 years old
1st, Devils, Henery Church, Liam Smith, Kolton Rafferty
2nd, Team Flash, Ace Gowette, Brody Dubrey, Braedyn Laporte,
3rd, Speedsters, Joseph Lomanto, Grant Fleury, Ethan St. Dennis
Girls 6-8 years old
1st, Super Scorers, Adley Meyer, Brynn Babbie, Lacy LaFountain
2nd, Triple C, Avalee Carter, Harper Castine, Claire Caron
Boys 9-11 years old
1st, 3 Musketeers, Paxton Mannix, Ryan Dubrey, Nolan Hammel
2nd, Predators, Elliot Chapman, Landon D Arco, Hayden Schael
3rd, Crushers, Oliver Church, Noah Heins, Tomasz Hertel
Girls 9-11 years old
1st, Reign, Bela Meyer, Eve Liberty, Reese Peryer
2nd, Cadyville Blazers, Hannah Forgette, Rowen Ryan, Abigail Carter
3rd, Spics Girls, Julia Ryan, Brooklyn Tompkins, Shaela Zedick
Boys 12-14 years old
1st, 3 Amigos, Michael Mannix, Nathaniel Lambert, Landen Duprey
2nd, AOK Warriors, Lukas Burns, Colton Dupis, Lucas Dashnaw
3rd, Challengers, Raif Lautenschuetz, Ryan Colburn, Patrick Klimkiewicz
Girls 12-14 years old
1st, Blue Lightning, Maggie Garrow, Amaya Abellard, Lexi Roberts
2nd, BAM, Bailey Hewson, Maddy Wynnik, Aubree Mulligan
3rd, Super Strikers, Ashley Barnes, Emma Spoor, Kelsey Magoon
Boys 15-18 years old
1st, Cougars, Tyler Guay, Marcus Bedard, Reid LaValley
2nd, Strike Force II, Brady Mannis, Triston Laundree, Owen Beebe
Girls 15-18 years old
1st, Lucky 13, Payton Parliament, Linsey Barnes, Laci Roberts
2nd, Heat Waves, Madyson, Whalen, Jillian Bezio, Sophie Burdo
