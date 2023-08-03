Summer Classic Tuesday Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the bowling results from the Summer Classic, held on Tuesday.
Points Taken: Adir. Chevy 13-Three Dawg Nite 2, N.B. Pro Shop 8-Taylor’s Tileworks 7, Optimal Payroll Svcs. 9-Underdogs 6, Laura’s Team 11-N.B. Restaurant 4, Rick’s Taxidermy 7.
High Scores: Josh Smith 488-186, Dave Bresett 626-254, Mike Watts 758-263, Candice Panetta (sub) 540-202, Shawn Gutzman 618-266, Ian Bell 514-193, Chris King 605-230, Josh Levasseur 528-197, Joshua Shaffer 623-224, Harley LaDuke 502-195, Gabe Sisco 619-239, Bill Dutton 555-198, Steve Stone 579-200, Lanny Favro 594-233, Art Stevens 593-214.
Guys & Gals Mixed Sr. Summer Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The guys & gals mixed senior bowling event happened, Tuesday. It’s worth noting that next week will be the last week of regular league play. Prize distribution will be on Aug 16, at 11:30.
Points Taken: Laniacs 3-Black Widows 1, Fun Time 3-Ball Busters 1, Hit or Miss 3-Split Ends 1, Queen’s Court 2-Casella’s Trash Talkers 2, Misfits 3-4D Niners 1, Four Flushers 3-Gutter Done 1.
High Scores: Paul Nunn 518-207, Diane Kinne 416-140, Barbara Cotter 538-195, Brenda Garrand 353-130, Marie Mackenzie 325-125, Claudette Raymond 304-111, Tina Welch 411-159, Tom Welch 474-171, Jim Brunet 483-178, Don Dubuque 391-155, Mark Misner 462-185, George Munson 603-214, Doris Martino 412-144, Kathie Merchant 418-166, Marilyn Murphy 387-134, Peggy Passino 446-175, Diana St. Clair 409-145, Dave Pellerin 441-159, Clarence Lafountain 439-175, Nancy Griffith 405-148, Nancy Mazurak 479-165, Linda Hurley 520-201, Gary Liberty 515-200, Jim Layhee 427-156, Beverly Dupuis 340-120, Marc Dupuis 404-154, Bill Dutton 529-227, Denise Goddeau 491-179, Joe Goddeau 411-158, Tom Weightman 514-196, Chuck Leclair 494-177, Carl Lashway 606-211.
Weekly time trial results
PLATTSBURGH — Eric Kreckel covered the ten mile course with a time of 26:05 to claim first place this week. Ed Armstrong(27:06) and Ljubomir Tot(28:31) completed the top three
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m.
Ten Mile Results
1. Eric Kreckel 26:05
2. Ed Armstrong 27:06
3. Ljubomir Tot 28:31
4. Sandy Rasco 31:27
5. Stephanie West 35:15
USA Women’s Hockey National Festival
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will host the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival Aug. 7-13 at the Olympic Center, followed by Under-18 and Collegiate games against Team Canada on Aug. 16, 17 and 19. The Festival is part of the evaluation process for selecting players to represent the United States in Collegiate and U18 international competitions during the 2023-24 season.
The U.S. Women’s National Team will also be in Lake Placid during the Festival, practicing and playing intrasquad scrimmages as they prepare to defend their IIHF World Women’s Championship title. Coached by John Wroblewski and led by Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Amanda Kessel, Team USA will look to defend the title April 4-14, 2024 in Utica, N.Y.
The United States Collegiate Select Team used to be called the Under-22 Select Team but has since undergone a name change to include any players with college eligibility. This group will practice and play intrasquad scrimmages during the first week of the Festival in Lake Placid then cut down to one team to face Canada Aug. 16-19.
The U.S. and Canada have met 16 times in the Collegiate Series, with Team USA holding a 21-4-4-17-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record. The U.S. has won the series eight times, including the last three and six of the last seven.
Tickets are now on sale for the below games which will be played in the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena. The games will also be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.com.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to the Olympic Center website, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/57zpvdyc .
Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Under-18 Select Team vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Select Team vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
