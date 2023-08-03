Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 584 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE, CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, PARADOX, PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SPRINGFIELD, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.