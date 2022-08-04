Bowling league
announces resultsPLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday League and the Summer Classic have been posted.
They are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken- The Underdogs 13, North Bowl Restr. 2; Three Gen 10, Rick’s Taxidermy 5; North Bowl Pro Shop 12, Really Average 3; Optimal Payroll 10, FNG 5; Laware Const. 8, Huttig Nissan 7.
Top Scores- Keegan Munson 483-211, Max French 587-212, Gabe Sisco 625-232, Gail Taylor 448-170, Dawn Chapple 581-230, Taylor Chapple 678-258, Kurt Kraft 566-200, Art Stevens 598-236, Chris King 617-238, Johnny Munson, Jr. 717-258, Josh Smith 467-161, Bill Dutton 552-204, George Munson 701-259, Joshua Shaffer 618-216, Joey Robert 615-256, Travis Bushey 744-276, Kim Fulton 472-162, Rick Jubert 591-210, Chris Hartmann 696-279.
Reminder- Double Shift next week. Start time 7 p.m.
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Odd Balls 4, Split Ends 0; Scared Splitless 4, Gutter Done 0; Spare No One 3, Alley Gators 1; Four Flushers 3, Hit or Miss 1; Ball Busters 4, Bye 0; Four of a Kind 3, Slo Rollers 1.
Top Scores- Edie Reed 447-167, Bea Holler 391-141, Jim Layhee 445-168, Bill Dutton 613-237, Clarence Lafountain 435-170, Roger Desroches 456-189, Marie Desroches 488-179, Nancy Griffith 391-135, Lynne Glenn 428-152, Nancy Mazurak 504-192, Joe Damour 500-192, Tom Welch 457-174, Diane Kinne 407-150, Doris Martino 421-148, Kathie Merchant 419-145, Peggy Passino 449-156, Tom Weightman 458-169, Carl Lashway 493-180, Claude Lashway 578-234, Steve Hall 469-179, Don Dubuque 397-156, Chuck Leclair 490-172, Joe Phaneuf 531-214, Violet Irwin 400-161, Tina Welch 335-131.
Reminder- Next week is the last week of league play. Prize distribution only will be on 8/17.
