Sports Shorts: Aug. 4, 2020

PORT KENT — Janice Millea scored her first career hole-in-one on the 101-yard third hole at Harmony Golf Club, Sunday.
Her husband Dennis witnessed the ace.
Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Rain, occasionally heavy, ending early. Partial clearing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. N winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
71, of Irona Rd., Altona, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. Due to Covid-19, all services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh.
