Championships to be Decided This Saturday at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — The final Saturday night of short track racing action is on tap this weekend at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers. Weekly Championship Racing will be on tap for all regular divisions presented by Taylor Rental.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races. Additionally, the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series will be in action with four divisions competing within their two groups.
The Plattsburgh State Men’s Hockey Team and coaching staff will be in attendance to meet and greet fans. They will also have schedules and information available about the upcoming season.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $12 for adults and free for children under 10.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
PSU Baseball to Host Prospect Camp October 9
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball program will host a Plattsburgh Baseball Prospect Camp from Monday, October 9th, at Chip Cummings Field. The camp is open to prospective high school baseball players in the graduating classes of 2024-2026 interested in playing baseball at Plattsburgh State.
Registration will start at 9 a.m. and the session will begin at 10 a.m., with a showcase and workout for players, followed by a game between the players, with the event concluding at 3 p.m. Lunch will not be provided.
The cost is $100 for position players and $150 for two-way players (position and pitcher), and space is limited. To register, fill out the form at the top of this article, and email it to head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb at squin012@plattsburgh.edu. To make a payment, please fill out a check made payable to Plattsburgh State Baseball and bring it to the camp on October 9.
Any information regarding changes or weather-related cancelations will be made on social media, at cardinals_bb on Instagram and Twitter.
For more information, email Plattsburgh State baseball head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb at squin012@plattsburgh.edu.
