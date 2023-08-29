Guys & Gals Mixed Senior Meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Attention Bowlers: The annual fall meeting for the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday bowling league will be held on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:45 a.m. at the North Bowl Lanes. All team captains are asked to be in attendance. The league has openings for individuals, couples or teams. Anyone interested in joining the league is invited to attend the meeting.
New York County Fair Finals to Run at Saratoga Harness Track
SCHENECTADY — The New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) will hold its County Fair Series Finals on Sept 1 at the Saratoga Harness Track. The finals will consist of races from the 2- and 3-year-old standardbred pacers and trotters with purses of $15,000. Post time is 6:45 p.m.
“The New York County Fair Series has hosted incredible equine performances this season, and all of the hard work of owners, breeders, grooms, trainers, drivers and the equine athletes will be on display for a phenomenal night of racing,” said Ralph Scunziano, Executive Director of the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. “It’s great to see all the hard work put into this season, in a program that allows horsemen and standardbreds to earn as they learn the ropes of the industry.”
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the New York Sire Stakes at
info@nysirestakes.com. Keep up to date with the latest news by visiting www.nysirestakes.com.
